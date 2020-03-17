Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 26,199 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 821,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,518,000 after acquiring an additional 128,770 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,456,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter.

OMC stock opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

