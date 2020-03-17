Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $2.28 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,817 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.61.

NYSE:TGT opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.83. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

