Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $2.96 Million in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 159,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Kellogg by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $27,220,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

