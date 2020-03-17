Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of SPR opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.