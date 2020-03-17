Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $2.61 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 280,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 250.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

