Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

