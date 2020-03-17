Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,189 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,439,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,766,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after buying an additional 269,352 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,654,000. Finally, HMI Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.4% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 768,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,503,000 after buying an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.28.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

