Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,449 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $79,201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,894,000 after purchasing an additional 828,231 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,032,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $225,270,000 after purchasing an additional 461,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

