Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,831,000 after acquiring an additional 80,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.45, for a total value of $848,357.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $199.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

