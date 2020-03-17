Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SAN shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 367,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 229,660 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 549.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 56,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

