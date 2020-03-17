Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.60

Media headlines about Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Bancorp’s ranking:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. 747,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.08. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

