Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 40,000 Shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 69,173 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $897,865.54.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 42,318 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $570,446.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 411,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. Joint Corp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Joint had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 92.78%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. Research analysts predict that Joint Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,174,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Joint by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Joint by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Joint by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 177,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Joint by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Joint from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

