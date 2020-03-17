Bango (LON:BGO) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Bango (LON:BGO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON BGO traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 67.50 ($0.89). 326,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,769. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The company has a market cap of $47.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09. Bango has a 12 month low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.70 ($2.02).

In other news, insider Paul Larbey purchased 17,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £17,988.88 ($23,663.35). Also, insider Ray Anderson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($22,099.45).

Bango Company Profile

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

