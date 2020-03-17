Bank of America (BAC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of America (NYSE: BAC):

3/17/2020 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Bank of America was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,999,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,281,136. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $178.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

