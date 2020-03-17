Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii Buys 16,500 Shares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.73 per share, with a total value of C$1,035,111.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,882,020.

BMO traded down C$0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.41. 7,082,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.61. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$58.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$104.17.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

