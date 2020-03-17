BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.