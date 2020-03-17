Barclays Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €80.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.17 ($94.38).

Get Bayer alerts:

FRA BAYN opened at €48.43 ($56.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €69.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.17. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.