Barclays Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €21.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.80 ($24.19) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €21.72 ($25.26).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.70.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

