Barclays Cuts AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 8,000

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,810 ($115.89) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,862.14 ($103.42).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 500 ($6.58) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,721 ($88.41). 4,670,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,294.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,335.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion and a PE ratio of 65.51. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

