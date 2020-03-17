Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Lowered to GBX 180

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 116.27% from the stock’s current price.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.42 ($2.64).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 83.23 ($1.09) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 117.92 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.08.

In other Barclays news, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Also, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £194,700 ($256,116.81). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 213,813 shares of company stock valued at $31,174,728.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

