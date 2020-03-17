Barrington Research Cuts Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $65.00

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Healthequity from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

Healthequity stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 129,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthequity will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Monashee Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,750. Commonwealth Equity Services raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services now owns 51,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Russell Frank Co raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 229,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 189,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

