Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €40.00 by Nord/LB

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAS. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.00 ($69.77).

BAS stock traded up €1.55 ($1.80) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €40.59 ($47.19). 4,991,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €63.89. Basf has a one year low of €47.23 ($54.92) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

