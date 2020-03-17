Basf (ETR:BAS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.00 ($69.77).

Shares of ETR:BAS traded up €1.55 ($1.80) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €40.59 ($47.19). The company had a trading volume of 4,991,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €57.31 and its 200 day moving average is €63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4.44. Basf has a twelve month low of €47.23 ($54.92) and a twelve month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

