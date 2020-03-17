Bata Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Bata has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Bata has a total market cap of $24,261.87 and $117.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

