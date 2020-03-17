Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHC. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,964,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,195. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 168,125 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $864,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,435,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

