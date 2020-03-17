Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC owned 0.12% of Baxter International worth $50,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,350,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,324,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 166,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 656,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,033,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,038,000 after acquiring an additional 319,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.32. 3,205,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,830. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.