Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Baxter International had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Baxter International updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.72-0.74 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS.

BAX opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.71.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

