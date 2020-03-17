Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. Baxter International also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.72-0.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 13.80%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

