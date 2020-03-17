Beacon Price Tops $0.0523 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market capitalization of $62,643.16 and $7.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00343099 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002640 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,330,752 coins and its circulating supply is 1,197,414 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

