Beacon Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Beacon Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DEE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Delphi Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Delphi Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Delphi Energy stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. Delphi Energy has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$5.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37.

About Delphi Energy

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

