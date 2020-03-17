Beam Price Down 51.6% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $13.88 million and $24.18 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00004551 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. During the last week, Beam has traded 51.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004394 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 57,597,520 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

