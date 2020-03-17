BeatzCoin Price Down 73.3% This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $166,523.91 and approximately $17.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 73.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000209 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000752 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,434,451,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

