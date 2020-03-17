Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €80.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €80.00 ($93.02) price target from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €109.89 ($127.78).

Shares of ETR BC8 traded down €1.85 ($2.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €90.30 ($105.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is €129.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €114.50. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €76.40 ($88.84) and a 12-month high of €149.00 ($173.26). The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

