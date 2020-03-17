Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Capitalization Hits $900,399.36

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $900,399.36 and $24,819.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00083393 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 219,395,705 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

