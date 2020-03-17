Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BEI. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.00 ($119.77).

Shares of ETR BEI traded up €2.96 ($3.44) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €85.78 ($99.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €84.72 ($98.51) and a one year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €105.09.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

