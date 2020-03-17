Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Stephens

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BELFB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $120.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.80). Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 506.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

