Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 943,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 488,756 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 158,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $827.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

BHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

