Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Position Raised by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,643,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 228,133 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises approximately 17.8% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 4.26% of Berry Global Group worth $267,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

