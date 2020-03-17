Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $153,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $176.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.10. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

