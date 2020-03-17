Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson Sells 806 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,855.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67.

BBY stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,009,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,870. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 206,676 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $293,073,000 after acquiring an additional 329,043 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 90,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $247,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

