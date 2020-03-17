Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas Sells 782 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 782 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $44,487.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,703.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.32. 7,009,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,870. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura lifted their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.88.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

