Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Director Hubert Joly Sells 21,966 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,195,389.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,406.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.32. 7,009,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $91.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura increased their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $247,638,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,298 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,175,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

