Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Insider Kathleen Scarlett Sells 1,057 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $60,132.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kathleen Scarlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,310 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $71,290.20.

BBY traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.32. 7,009,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,870. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.88.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

