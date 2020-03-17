Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells $71,290.20 in Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $71,290.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Scarlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $60,132.73.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,009,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.88.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

