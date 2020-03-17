Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.88.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $58.36. 68,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,693. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

