Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Best of the Best stock opened at GBX 401 ($5.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 416.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 337.10. Best of the Best has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 460 ($6.05).

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 12.40 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Best of the Best Company Profile

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

