Bezant (BZNT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.97 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $118,067.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018655 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 400.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.02218244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00192781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,675,628 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

