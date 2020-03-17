Bezop (BEZ) Price Hits $0.0018

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Bezop has a market cap of $101,610.97 and approximately $1,442.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, TOPBTC and Exrates. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.02274653 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 364.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00193535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00033892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, TOPBTC, Livecoin, CoinBene, LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

