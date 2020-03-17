BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Position Lifted by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,021 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 73,555 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for about 1.3% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BHP Group worth $34,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,489 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 532,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

BBL traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,643,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,658. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. BHP Group PLC has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.04%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

