BHPCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.15 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00011471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, BCEX and DigiFinex. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and $1.41 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018583 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 404.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.02222307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00192672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035337 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, DigiFinex and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

